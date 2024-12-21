CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Live from Austin, TX: Clemson vs Texas

Live from Austin, TX: Clemson vs Texas
by - 2024 Dec 21 13:54

12-SEED CLEMSON (10-3, 7-1 ACC) at 5-SEED TEXAS (11-2, 7-1 SEC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, DEC. 21 • 4 P.M. ET
WHERE: DKR-TEXAS MEMORIAL STADIUM (100,119) • AUSTIN, TEXAS
TELEVISION: TNT (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor, Laura Rutledge)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: ESPN Radio (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dana Boyle)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 81

ODDS: Texas is a 13.5-point favorite

SERIES HISTORY: First Meeting

After three years away, Clemson will officially return to the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, when the 12th-seeded Tigers face the fifth-seeded

Texas Longhorns in the first meeting in history between the two powerhouse

Post a comment!
RememberTheDanny
18:54
So you’re saying there’s a chance!
BrandonRink®
18:53
11:43 4th: Texas 31, Clemson 24.
BrandonRink®
18:52
Klubnik keeper is stuffed on third and short and it's 4th and 6 now...Moore is wiiiiide-open for the TD, and it's a one-score game with 11:43 to go.
BrandonRink®
18:49
Klubnik hits Williams for the conversion...Klubnik keeper gets them to the 11 now.
BrandonRink®
18:45
On to the fourth quarter: Texas leads 31-17. The Tigers face 2nd and 10 at the Texas 47.
BrandonRink®
18:43
Texas goes pass on fourth and short and the receiver drops it. Clemson takes back over at its 36 with :55 left in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
18:34
Klubnik to Jarvis Green for the 25-yard TD pass to bring the Tigers back within two scores, 31-17, 3:29 3rd.
BrandonRink®
18:25
Swanson's longest punt of the day, at 41 yards, and Texas gets the ball back at its 22 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
BrandonRink®
18:16
Another big Wisner run sets up 1st and goal at the 5, but on 3rd down, Texas brings in the big boys and the play is stopped for a loss by Parker and Woods. Texas settles for FG, 31-10 UT, 8:10 3rd.
BrandonRink®
18:10
Arch Manning with the scramble for another first down conversion.
BrandonRink®
17:48
Swinney to ESPN: "We can't stop them right now so we've got to find a way...Feast or famine on defense. That ain't a good thing."
BrandonRink®
17:45
Half: Texas 28, Clemson 10. Biggest halftime deficit of the season for the Tigers. 289-182 yards advantage for the Longhorns.
jbs2108
17:43
Non existent tackling. Arm tackling. Easy scores for Texas.
BrandonRink®
17:43
Clemson calls its last timeout after a pass to Jarvis Green gets 10 yards to the Clemson 38 with six seconds left.
BrandonRink®
17:40
Ewers on the board with his first TD pass today, 19 yards to Helm, and Texas extends its lead to 28-10. 28 seconds left in the half.
BrandonRink®
17:39
After a kickoff out of bounds sets them up, Texas has moved easily upfield to the Clemson 19 with 33 seconds left, facing 2nd and 3.
BrandonRink®
17:34
The drive stalls and Hauser out for the 32-yard FG...it is good and cuts the lead to 21-10 Longhorns. 1:33 to go in the first half.
BrandonRink®
17:28
2 to go in the first half, Clemson down to the Texas 31 and facing 2nd and 5. Klubnik improved to 10/15 for 95 yards passing. Williams with three catches for 48 yards.
BrandonRink®
17:26
Mickens with the pick but the return is nullified with the blindside block. The Tigers take over at their 46, 2:40 left in the half.
BrandonRink®
17:23
Texas' Cameron Williams is being helped off now and Quintrevion Wisner walked slowly back to after the last six-yard loss play.
BrandonRink®
17:17
Sidelines catch is under review...doesn't look like that'll be overturned. 3rd and 7 for Clemson now.
Jtigger
17:16
Wes Godwin’s defense is so porous. He also has no ability to make needed adjustments.
BrandonRink®
17:15
Fourth down stop after the pick to put the Tigers offense back on the field. 4:09 to go in the first half and drive starting at the Clemson 18, 21-7 Longhorns.
BrandonRink®
17:12
Clemson tries some Wildcat with Randall and that goes for negative yards to set up third and long...and that Klubnik attempt is tipped and picked.
AC Leo
17:11
Fire Goodwin! He has to go. Our defense has been getting worse and worse and worse.
greggwalling
17:10
This is not championship Defense. It's embarrassing! Everyone knows our woes with the rushing D... why don't we make adjustments? Goodwin? Goodwin?
RevJ
17:09
Godwin has to go! Our players are better than that!
widhorse
17:08
Did our defense practice tackling or coming off blocks in the past 3 months?
BrandonRink®
17:07
Wisner with the 16-yard TD untouched. 21-7 Longhorns, 7:26 2nd. 122 rushing yards for Texas (9.7 per attempt).
BrandonRink®
17:05
Golden comes down with the catch through contact at the Clemson 28. Texas on the move again.
BrandonRink®
17:02
Texas starting at the 18 after the illegal shift on the Clemson punt coverage. 10:23 to go in the second quarter.
BrandonRink®
16:58
Clemson timeout facing 3rd and 16 after the 10-yard sack.
BrandonRink®
16:55
Adam Randall takes his first carry a long ways and to the Texas 35.
73DNGPaw
16:52
Goodwin has got to go. He has not had 1 defensive call in yet
BrandonRink®
16:51
UT's Blue eases to the end zone for a 38-yard rushing TD and Texas leads, 14-7, 12:49 2nd. 9.6 yards per rush for the Longhorns so far.
BrandonRink®
16:47
Aidan Swanson out to punt to start the second quarter, which goes to the Texas 35.
BrandonRink®
16:44
End 1st quarter: Clemson and Texas all tied up at 7. Faces 4th and 1 at its 34 to start the 2nd. 84 yards for Clemson to 75 for Texas so far.
BrandonRink®
16:41
Adam Randall at RB to start out this drive.
BrandonRink®
16:39
https://twitter.com/TexasFootball/status/1870584779894399434
BrandonRink®
16:34
Texas answers with a lengthy TD drive of their own, capped by the Wisner 3-yard rush. Tied at 7, 2:04 1st. 75 yards over 12 play and 6:10.
BrandonRink®
16:33
3rd and 2 for UT at the 8...Arch Manning comes in for the handoff but the run is stuffed. Ewers back in for 4th down, but the run converts for 1st and goal at the 3.
BrandonRink®
16:30
Texas moving quickly down the field, three plays and into Clemson territory, but Tre Williams with the sack to put Texas behind the chains after that.
BrandonRink®
16:27
Sammy Brown starts in a three-linebacker look for the Tigers.
BrandonRink®
16:26
https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1870581428687356257
BrandonRink®
16:23
12 play, 75 yard drive to start out for Clemson, 6:46 off the clock. Clemson 7, Texas 0, 8:14 1st.
BrandonRink®
16:22
Klubnik finds Williams across the field and 22 yards for the score.
BrandonRink®
16:21
David Eziomume on the field for Clemson. Klubnik keeper goes for a loss on it.
BrandonRink®
16:17
Clemson moving down the field on the opening drive. Five completions for Klubnik now to the Texas 25. Five minutes off the clock so far.
BrandonRink®
16:10
Texas won the toss and deferred. Clemson to get the ball first.
BrandonRink®
16:03
Not a positive reception to Clemson's warmup video playing ahead of Texas about to enter here. CFP rules allow the opposing team to have a video in this round.
Post a comment!
Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney fulfills dream of meeting Matthew McConaughey
Dabo Swinney fulfills dream of meeting Matthew McConaughey
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Texas Playoff game
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Texas Playoff game
WATCH: Illegal blindside block during interception takes off Clemson TD
WATCH: Illegal blindside block during interception takes off Clemson TD
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts