|
Live from Austin, TX: Clemson vs Texas
WHEN: SATURDAY, DEC. 21 • 4 P.M. ET ODDS: Texas is a 13.5-point favorite SERIES HISTORY: First Meeting After three years away, Clemson will officially return to the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, when the 12th-seeded Tigers face the fifth-seeded Texas Longhorns in the first meeting in history between the two powerhouse
WHERE: DKR-TEXAS MEMORIAL STADIUM (100,119) • AUSTIN, TEXAS
TELEVISION: TNT (Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor, Laura Rutledge)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
RADIO: ESPN Radio (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dana Boyle)
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 81
WHEN: SATURDAY, DEC. 21 • 4 P.M. ET
ODDS: Texas is a 13.5-point favorite
SERIES HISTORY: First Meeting
After three years away, Clemson will officially return to the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, when the 12th-seeded Tigers face the fifth-seeded
Texas Longhorns in the first meeting in history between the two powerhouse
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now