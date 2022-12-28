Leaving? Going? KJ Henry and teammates have fun in discussing future plans

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Clemson has several players with decisions to make about whether to return to Clemson for another season or make their way to the NFL. After Wednesday’s media session with some of those players, only one thing is certain – they love messing with people who want to know.

Defensive end KJ Henry and defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee met with the media as part of the Orange Bowl festivities, and while Henry held court with a lot of laughter and Davis tried to throw reporters off the scent, Bresee said the group made a pact to mess with the media on the trip to the media hotel.

Davis went along with the plan and said that Henry, his roommate, is making a pitch that everybody return.

“I know what I'm going to do. KJ is trying to get me to come back, but I don't know. He's very convincing so we'll see. I don't know,” Davis said with a smile. “I think I have a very clear mind. Yeah? Maybe? He's (Henry) definitely working it hard. We'll see. I think me and Ruke (Orhorhoro) are probably on the same page. We are probably like a package deal. KJ is really convincing. Ruke and I already had a plan so we have to talk. I live with KJ. He hasn't had the pulpit but I've heard some of it. It's all up to KJ. He's our captain. We'll see what Captain America does.”

Bresee said he hasn’t asked about his draft grade because he wants to focus on finishing the season the right way.

“Honestly, I haven't even looked into yet,” Bresee said. “I'm just focused on this game and I'll focus on it when the season is over. I'm ready to play.I haven't talked to anybody about it. I told them I wanted to wait until after the season.”

Henry, with the trademark twinkle in his eye, played the dual part of wise senior counselor and a college senior having a last hurrah on his way out the door.

“There's a great group coming back and I could be a part of that. I've been elbowing some of these guys around here,” Henry said. “I know Coach (Dabo) Swinney has been teasing y'all, but we've got some decisions to make. If everybody on the offense were to swing this thing back and the defense were to come back, it could be a very special year next year. We'll see. 100 percent, it's a possibility.”

Henry then made his thoughts known on how he is going to handle the players that have decisions to make. He also said that no one is leaving without getting his permission.

“TD (Tyler Davis) was first-team All ACC and All American, he probably has his clothes packed and out the door. If TD comes back, that leaves all the options open,” Henry said. “JMac (Jordan McFadden) says he's gone but he hasn't talked to me. It's just a fun group of guys to be around. To spend another year in Clemson all together would not the worst thing in the world. Nothing is really off the table until I say so, just know that. When I say it's done, then we can start writing it up. Everybody is free game. Davis (Allen) just got engaged, but I'm coming at him too.

"It's a special group of guys. 100-percent. If I don't know then you can't know. How is someone going to tell me he's gone? I don't know. You've got to keep it interesting and keep people on their toes especially if I'm uncertain. You can't beat me to the punch. That's always fun.”