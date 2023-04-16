Klubnik says he's at peace after up-and-down spring game

CLEMSON – Sometimes, you have to tip your hat, or helmet, to the defense. When the defense plays well, there will be a lot of ups and downs with the offense, and that was the case Saturday for Cade Klubnik and his White squad. Klubnik finished the day 18-of-33 for 190 yards and two interceptions as the White defeated the Orange 20-13 on a sun-splashed afternoon in Death Valley. The White gained 313 total yards but found yards tough to come by against a stout Orange defense that included Tyler Davis, Peter Woods, Nate Wiggins, and Andrew Mukuba. “I think, as a whole, just super excited to put some long drives together. Had some big plays. Had a couple of big scrambles,” Klubnik said. “Overall I felt like we had good protection up front. Felt like I had a lot of time.” Klubnik said the defensive backs didn’t give his receivers much of an opening. “But I felt like our (defensive backs) on the other side, they’re the best that I’ve seen them ever play,” Klubnik said. “They did a heck of a job.” Klubnik led a touchdown drive in the first half that covered 75 yards in 10 plays. In the second half, the Klubnik-led White team had a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a game-tying 1-yard TD run by Keith Adams Jr. “I think we succeeded in a lot of really good ways today,” Klubnik said. “I’d say the biggest part was we put really long drives together which is just really good, especially in the spring game.” Klubnik’s two interceptions came on tipped passes - RJ Mickens had the first one on a pass broken up by Jamal Anderson in the flat, and Mukuba picked off the other after cornerback Nate Wiggins made a great play to bat it to him. “Obviously, we want them back, but not sure what all I would have done differently,” Klubnik said. “Sometimes just got to hand it to (the defense), made a great play on both of them.” What would he want to do differently? “I don’t think we had a great tempo like we’ve had all spring,” Klubnik said. “I wish we had gotten the tempo going a little bit better today.” Klubnik made it a point to mention that he knows he has a lot of work to do over the summer, and plans to work on the playbook, his footwork, and pocket presence. But when he was pressed to tell the fans how he feels heading into the summer, he broke into a big smile. "I would just say I feel like I'm playing like me again,” he said. “I just feel comfortable. I feel comfortable to step out there and I don't have to play for anybody I just get to go play free. I just feel at peace right now."

