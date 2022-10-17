DJ Uiagalelei says sliding give the defense a free shot at quarterbacks

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – DJ Uiagalelei sees what is going on around college football. He sees quarterbacks slide to protect themselves at the end of runs, and he sees defenders take free shots at a defenseless player.

Uiagalelei wants no part of that, so don’t expect to see him slide anytime soon.

During a conversation in the Tigers’ interview session Monday, I asked Uiagalelei if he liked running the ball. He’s had success running the ball this season and his ability to make yards with his legs has been a big part of the Clemson offense each week.

Uiagalelei has rushed for 337 yards and four touchdowns on 81 attempts through seven games.

"I love running the ball," Uiagalelei said. "I've always liked it. I wish I ran more in high school, but I've always enjoyed it. For me, it's fun. It's another dimension the defense has to play. Quarterback runs are another thing to have to worry about and it opens up the running lanes for the running backs as well. So I enjoy pulling the football. They didn’t really run me at Bosco until the playoffs or in big games like Mater Dei. In high school you don’t have the best backups, but in college you have really good backups."

Uiagalelei has rushed for 220 yards over the last four ACC games, and on several of his runs, he hasn’t shied away from contact. Where most quarterbacks slide, Uiagalelei stays upright and delivers a blow.

"I don't believe in sliding," Uiagalelei said. "In baseball I slid, but I wasn’t very good at sliding. I slid headfirst. Every time I feel like when the quarterback slides, he gets knocked out. I feel like it's just a free shot for the defense to go kill the quarterback. Yeah, you get a flag, but it's just like a free shot. Either deliver a blow or maneuver away from the blow. I feel I can get down besides sliding. I feel like when you slide, you're like a defenseless player. I would rather just run the ball.”

Uiagalelei’s ability to run the football is a plus for NFL teams looking his way, and while many have said that this might be his last year in college, Uiagalelei hasn’t made a decision.

“For me, I haven’t thought about anything," Uiagalelei said. "I’ve just been focused on the season. Right now I’m focused on Syracuse for this week. I haven’t thought about anything like that yet. I feel like that stuff will take care of itself, whatever happens. I’m just focused on this season, focused on the guys around me, focused on my offense, defense and the guys in the locker room and the coaches.”