Cade Klubnik is ready for his ACC title game return

CLEMSON - If Cade Klubnik was told on Saturday he was in a “win and in” situation for the College Football Playoff, he’d certainly take it. Maybe the path to get there wouldn’t be the desired route, but nonetheless, Clemson’s path to its first College Football Playoff appearance since 2020 is straightforward. Take down SMU in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium (8 p.m./ABC), and it just comes down to where you slot within the 12-team rankings. An automatic bid as one of the five highest-ranked conference champs certainly leaves no doubt the Tigers will be in the big dance, but there certainly was uncertainty on what exactly Clemson’s chances were after a loss to South Carolina. They became even more doubtful as Syracuse trailed 21-0 to Miami, an Orange team the Tigers needed to win for an ACC Championship bid. At that time, Klubnik sat in the quiet of his car, tuning out the world as he reflected on the situation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet) The junior was visibly in tears as he addressed the media on Saturday, clearly heartbroken that he could not secure another game-winning drive to give Clemson another miraculous finish in November. He headed home after a long period of deep thought, and came home to what can only be described as a “180 of emotion.” Syracuse had the ball and the lead. A few first downs later, and Klubnik’s team had another shot to punch their ticket to the big dance. Now, the Tigers square off against SMU, an expansion team in a slew of conference realignment. The Mustangs may be an unfamiliar opponent for Clemson, but Klubnik already has experience with the ACC Championship opportunity. He remembers stepping onto the field against North Carolina in 2022 in relief of DJ Uiagalelei and outplaying future NFL quarterback Drake Maye in his first legitimate action as the Tigers’ signal caller. That championship matchup wasn’t for the playoffs, but this team is familiar with what is needed now. Much like Clemson felt the wave of emotions after the loss to South Carolina, switching to a new quarterback after losing to a rival in 2022 carried a similar wackiness that this group has experienced. Klubnik remembers plenty from those moments, leading the Tigers to the conference title, securing MVP honors in the victory. If you ask Klubnik, he’s ready to meet such a moment once again. "I'm really excited to get back there,” Klubnik said. “It's what you chase and everything goes through that game, so to definitely go back there, and I remember the emotions that I felt that night and during the game and after the game that feels like just a couple weeks ago. It's just still very raw. So, bringing back those emotions is definitely something that I'll be doing and something that I have, and I'm excited to be back. I'm excited to be back in that game. I'm pumped. It's awesome.” The excitement from the players certainly contrasts with the sorrow that was evident on Saturday. This group has been given life support on a shot for the playoffs, and SMU stands in the way of this team taking advantage of that gift. Klubnik is ready to turn those emotions into opportunity, with another matchup in Charlotte marking a fascinating chapter in the 2024 season's roller coaster.

