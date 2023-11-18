CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Wiggins shows incredible speed to save a touchdown

by - 2023 Nov 18 19:47

Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins showed off his elite speed by chasing down North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and forcing a timely fumble right at the goal line to prevent a sure TD by the Tar Heels.

Tigers held on for a third consecutive win in beating North Carolina 31-20 in Death Valley Saturday afternoon.

Clemson improves to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, while North Carolina falls to 8-3 overall and 4-3 in the league.

