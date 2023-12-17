|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gifts his offensive linemen golf carts
'T-Law' is one of the good guys of the NFL.
Guess this is where all the golf carts were. Thanks @EZGOvehicles for hooking the fellas up #ezgo https://t.co/dXr7qMwrld pic.twitter.com/TanELUHMwO
Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence wanted to show his appreciation for the offensive linemen who block for him during this season by gifting them all brand-new E-Z-GO golf carts.
“Had to treat my boys right,” Lawrence said in the following video. “They sacrifice a lot for us and for myself, so I had to do something special for them for Christmas.”
Check out the video below:
Guess this is where all the golf carts were. Thanks @EZGOvehicles for hooking the fellas up #ezgo https://t.co/dXr7qMwrld pic.twitter.com/TanELUHMwO— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 15, 2023
