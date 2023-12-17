CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gifts his offensive linemen golf carts

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gifts his offensive linemen golf carts
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 17 12:47

'T-Law' is one of the good guys of the NFL.

Former Tiger Trevor Lawrence wanted to show his appreciation for the offensive linemen who block for him during this season by gifting them all brand-new E-Z-GO golf carts.

“Had to treat my boys right,” Lawrence said in the following video. “They sacrifice a lot for us and for myself, so I had to do something special for them for Christmas.”

Check out the video below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gifts his offensive linemen golf carts
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence gifts his offensive linemen golf carts
Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination
Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination
Robinson drops career-high 35 points in Clemson's loss to Georgia State
Robinson drops career-high 35 points in Clemson's loss to Georgia State
WATCH: Tee Higgins makes ridiculous game-tying TD catch against Vikings
WATCH: Tee Higgins makes ridiculous game-tying TD catch against Vikings
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts