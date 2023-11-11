CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech

WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 11 17:04

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was proud after his team's 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

"Just proud of how our guys played," Swinney said. "We’re starting to play like I know we can play."

Check out his postgame press conference below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Barrett Carter injury update
Barrett Carter injury update
WATCH: David Hood postgame recap of Clemson's win over Georgia Tech
WATCH: David Hood postgame recap of Clemson's win over Georgia Tech
Postgame notes on Clemson-Georgia Tech
Postgame notes on Clemson-Georgia Tech
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts