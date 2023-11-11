|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to win over Georgia Tech
2023 Nov 11 17:04- -
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney was proud after his team's 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
"Just proud of how our guys played," Swinney said. "We’re starting to play like I know we can play." Check out his postgame press conference below:
Check out his postgame press conference below:
