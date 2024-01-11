CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Alabama fans chanting:

WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 11 08:31

Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban called it quits on Wednesday, citing his age and health concerns during a final team meeting.

The Crimson Tide will now be looking for their next head coach, with Oregon's Dan Lanning, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, and Colorado's Deion Sanders as a few popular replacements, according to Vegas.

A congregation of Alabama students and fans were out in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wednesday night chanting "ANYONE BUT DABO!" showing their mood on the coaching search.

Check out the video below, which has over 1.3 million views as of Thursday morning:

It's never easy to replace a legend, and whoever steps into this job will undoubtedly have a tall task ahead of them, living up to Saban's standard and the fanbase's massive expectations.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 68) Author
spacer TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 TigerNet News®
spacer This and a simple search of the Bama boards
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: This and a simple search of the Bama boards
 njtiger88
spacer Re: This and a simple search of the Bama boards
 ArkyTiger
spacer Re: This and a simple search of the Bama boards
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Its sad everyone has noticed it except "98.5" of our fanbase***
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: Its sad everyone has noticed it except "98.5" of our fanbase***
 TigerAidan
spacer Re: This and a simple search of the Bama boards
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Radtiger12
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 coltdizzle®
spacer How quickly they forget their loss to UL-Monroe
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: How quickly they forget their loss to UL-Monroe
 coltdizzle®
spacer And that fluke coot loss in 2010***
 captaindavidcollins
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Roberto
spacer Re: I was a huge 'Bama fan in HS...
 86Orange®
spacer WONDERFUL!! "We Don't Want No Mo NC's!!"
 cjgaddy
spacer Re: WONDERFUL!! "We Don't Want No Mo NC's!!"
 mcfinex
spacer Re: WONDERFUL!! "We Don't Want No Mo NC's!!"
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 dlongracing
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Jimmy_GreenBeans®
spacer This times 1000 . . . the root of social media ills - everyone has the same
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: This times 1000 . . . the root of social media ills - everyone has the same
 GvlTgr
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 oneclemson86®
spacer We love Dabo! Please dont leave
 Andthentherewere
spacer Dabo does not deserve that. Shameful.
 TigerNick76®
spacer Those few idiots will get what they deserve.....soon
 clemson80tiger
spacer Most Alabama Fans like and respect Dabo.
 jeguy
spacer Private Charter went from Eugene to Tuscaloosa yesterday Evening
 jeguy
spacer Jimbo Fisher is available***
 ThornhillVillageDweller®
spacer Re: Jimbo Fisher is available*** GOOD ONE, Thorn! HAHA
 cjgaddy
spacer This is what's fun now
 74paws
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Doc Diesel®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 dagummit
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 MediocreWriter
spacer Hire me!
 AsheTiger
spacer I bet a lot of them felt differently several years ago.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I bet a lot of them felt differently several years ago.
 Stillapirate®
spacer Re: I bet a lot of them felt differently several years ago.
 GatorBowl
spacer Re: I bet a lot of them felt differently several years ago.
 WarDaddy17®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 thrasherfan
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 rgby83®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Pawsitive Force®
spacer 20 bucks these are Woke/Leftist types...
 gleaner63
spacer TU and I agree.
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 baker5801®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 RaleighTiger79
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 CU51996
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Tiger_Tillman
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 clemson2003
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Just_Sayin
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Just_Sayin
spacer As you wish
 geech72®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 SamTate
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Just_Sayin
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 ESSOCU
spacer As many times as he's scorned the thought of leaving Clemson...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 edgard92
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 7Tiger7®
spacer Those Inbreeds Are Gonna Get a Poopy Sammich and Crater***
 morbidtiger®
spacer This was already posted to TNET last night***
 NIKE®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 N0VATiger®
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 Pyro1911
spacer Re: TNET: WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"
 WarDaddy17®
