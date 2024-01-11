WATCH: Alabama fans chanting: "Anyone but Dabo!"

The Crimson Tide will now be looking for their next head coach, with Oregon's Dan Lanning, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, and Colorado's Deion Sanders as a few popular replacements, according to Vegas.

A congregation of Alabama students and fans were out in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Wednesday night chanting "ANYONE BUT DABO!" showing their mood on the coaching search.

Check out the video below, which has over 1.3 million views as of Thursday morning:

Students chant “anyone but Dabo!” in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/3MPGDt7WQ9 — Brittany Decker (@BrittanyWVTM13) January 11, 2024

It's never easy to replace a legend, and whoever steps into this job will undoubtedly have a tall task ahead of them, living up to Saban's standard and the fanbase's massive expectations.