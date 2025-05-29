|
WATCH: Viral Clemson graduation moment lands Clements family on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Clemson President Jim Clements, along with his wife, Beth, and daughter, Grace, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The family discussed the viral graduation moment that had captured hearts—and what’s next for Grace after her big day. Check out the video below:Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!
The family discussed the viral graduation moment that had captured hearts—and what’s next for Grace after her big day.
Check out the video below:
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Jim Clements