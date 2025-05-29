sports_football
WATCH: Viral Clemson graduation moment lands Clements family on The Kelly Clarkson Show

WATCH: Viral Clemson graduation moment lands Clements family on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  3 hours ago

Clemson President Jim Clements, along with his wife, Beth, and daughter, Grace, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The family discussed the viral graduation moment that had captured hearts—and what’s next for Grace after her big day.

Check out the video below:

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Viral Clemson graduation moment lands Clements family on The Kelly Clarkson Show
WATCH: Viral Clemson graduation moment lands Clements family on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Texas point guard receives Clemson offer
Texas point guard receives Clemson offer
Clemson pro making "huge strides" in NFL comeback
Clemson pro making "huge strides" in NFL comeback
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week