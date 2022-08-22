WATCH: Trevor Lawrence wags finger to defender after impressive throw

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence completed 14 of 21 passes for 133 yards during his team's 16-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 action.

One of his throws was very impressive as he threw a dart to the sideline for the completion just over the outstretched hands of the Steelers defender.

Lawrence was hyped after the throw and wagged his finger, telling the defense not so fast on the interception.

Check it out below:

Trevor Lawrence threading the needle!



pic.twitter.com/aQtkm7lcV0 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 21, 2022