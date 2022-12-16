|
WATCH: Myles Murphy 2022 regular season highlights
|2022 Dec 16, Fri 07:21- -
Check out regular season highlights of Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy is one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft on the defensive line. At 6'5" and 275 pounds, Murphy brings size, power and athleticism to the position that helped him become a two-time All-ACC selection. This season Murphy racked up 45.0 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
Tags: Clemson Football, Myles Murphy