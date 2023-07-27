WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Clemson's standing nationally, Chad Morris, 2023 season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney took to the podium at the 2023 ACC Kickoff on Thursday morning. Check out the latest on the Tigers in the following videos:

Swinney called the sophomore quarterback "a winner". He talked about some of the characteristics that make Klubnik such a good player and how he has improved since last season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest