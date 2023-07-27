|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Clemson's standing nationally, Chad Morris, 2023 season
|2023 Jul 27, Thu 11:55- -
Clemson coach
Dabo Swinney took to the podium at the 2023 ACC Kickoff on Thursday morning.
Check out the latest on the Tigers in the following videos:
Check out the latest on the Tigers in the following videos:
Swinney called the sophomore quarterback "a winner". He talked about some of the characteristics that make Klubnik such a good player and how he has improved since last season.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football