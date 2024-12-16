Wake Forest announces resignation of football coach Dave Clawson

Wake Forest announced the resignation of longtime head football coach Dave Clawson on Monday. With a few close calls over the years, Clawson, 57, went 0-11 versus Clemson. Wake Press Release WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – After 11 transformative seasons leading the Wake Forest Demon Deacons football program, Dave Clawson has announced his resignation as head coach, effective immediately. Clawson leaves an indelible legacy as one of the most successful and impactful leaders in Wake Forest Athletics history. Since his arrival in December 2013, Clawson revitalized the program, overseeing the most successful stretch in Wake Forest football history. Under his guidance, the Demon Deacons reached new heights, including seven consecutive bowl appearances (2016-2022), an Atlantic Division title in 2021, and the program's first-ever top-10 national ranking – in back-to-back seasons (2021 & 2022). His teams consistently broke records on the field while maintaining academic excellence, earning national recognition for their success in the classroom. Beyond his 11-year run at Wake Forest, Dave Clawson remains the only coach to win at least 10 games in a season at four Division I schools (Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green, Wake Forest). "Coaching at Wake Forest has been the honor of my career," Dave Clawson said. "This is a special place with extraordinary people, and I am deeply grateful for the relationships I've built over the last 11 years. Together, we achieved things that many thought impossible, and I step down knowing I gave everything I had for this program and University. I want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their unwavering support and dedication since my arrival to help build a sustainable winning program. With that, I am so grateful for our student body, fans and so many special Wake Foresters who invested their time, efforts and money into helping us win. While this chapter is ending, my pride in what we've built here will never fade. After completing my 25th season as a head coach and 36th-straight in college football, the timing is right for me and my family to step away into this new role within Wake Forest University." "Dave Clawson has embodied Wake Forest's motto of Pro Humanitate, fostering success on the field, in the classroom, and in the community," Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente said. "His leadership has elevated our football program to new heights while setting an enduring example of excellence and integrity. We are deeply grateful for his service and leadership over the past decade and wish him and his family well in this transition" "Dave Clawson has been the epitome of integrity, innovation, and excellence in college football," said Wake Forest Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie. "He elevated Wake Forest football to unprecedented heights, not only through success on the field but also by fostering the development of young men as leaders in life. Quite simply, Dave Clawson's leadership, competitive drive and strategic instincts have made football at Wake Forest important, and a flagship program for our entire community and University at a scale that might have been unimaginable to most when he arrived 11 years ago." Since taking the helm in 2014, Coach Clawson's tenure marked the most successful stretch in program history, with five of the school's top win totals coming under his leadership. The Demon Deacons achieved seven consecutive bowl appearances from 2016-22, including five postseason victories—more than any other coach in Wake Forest history. During this time, the Deacs also claimed marquee wins over SEC opponents and reached a program-best 11-3 record in 2021, earning Clawson the ACC Coach of the Year award. Wake Forest consistently ranked among the nation's elite during Clawson's time, achieving back-to-back top-10 national rankings in 2021 and 2022, a feat accomplished by only 17 Power 5 programs. Additionally, Allegacy Stadium became a fortress with the Deacons posting a 23-7 home record from 2019-23, fueled by record-setting attendance and sellouts. With that, he and his staff recruited tremendous players as Wake Forest has accumulated 62 All-ACC honors since 2019, which is tied for the fifth most in the ACC. And, the Deacs are one of just six schools to have more than 60 honorees in that time span.