New Tiger leads NFL draft projection out of three from defense in top-15 picks

Trenton Simpson leads NFL draft projection out of three from defense in top-15 picks

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports has a new Tiger atop its 2023 NFL draft projections from the defense this week.

The site's projection has Tigers weakside linebacker Trenton Simpson pacing the group at No. 4 overall in a projection to the New York Jets.

Simpson leads Clemson with 27 tackles over 207 snaps, also tallying two QB pressures and a pass breakup.

Next up in the predictions is Bryan Bresee becoming Carolina's first Clemson draft pick at No. 7.

"The Panthers get Derrick Brown an athletic, movable chess piece to pair with on the defensive line," said the CBS projection.

Rounding out the projections is Myles Murphy at No. 11 to New England.

"The Patriots have been looking for an alpha edge rusher for a while now, and Murphy's large size for for the defensive end spot is precisely what Bill Belichick likes at the position."