Etienne brothers join marketing campaign with Chipotle

Talented football brothers Travis Etienne Jr. and Trevor Etienne have joined Chipotle on a marketing deal announced on Tuesday.

“Growing up, we always pushed each other to run faster and train harder, and part of that was ensuring we were eating the right foods to win,” said Trevor.

“As Trevor’s big bro, I take pride in setting the pace, but his work ethic has pushed me to be better, too,” Travis said. “We both love Chipotle and are always grabbing our go-to bowls after training sessions.”

The brothers have their favorite meals at the restaurant, with Travis liking a Burrito Bowl with chicken, white rice, black beans, and cheese.

At the same time, Trevor enjoys a Burrito Bowl with chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, and shredded romaine lettuce.

Check out this fun commercial that the Etienne brothers did for Chiptole: