Three ACC players named to 2024 CFB Hall of Fame Class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class during ESPN’s “Championship Drive Presented by Allstate” on Monday, Jan. 8, which includes three players representing the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida State running back Warrick Dunn, Pitt wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers were named to the 2024 class. “Congratulations to the outstanding 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class which includes Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, and Julius Peppers,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This is a well-deserved honor for each of these amazing individuals, and we are extremely proud that they are being recognized by the National Football Foundation. We look forward to celebrating them throughout the year and at their induction in December.” The 19 First-Team All-America players and three standout coaches in the 2024 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks. The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. WARRICK DUNN Florida State University Running Back, 1993-96 One of the most electrifying players in college football history, Dunn became the first Florida State player to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons while leading the Seminoles to the 1993 National Championship. The New Orleans native now becomes the ninth Florida State player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. Selected as a First-Team All-American in 1996 by the Football Writers Association of America and a Third-Team selection in 1995 by the Football News, Dunn finished his career as the Seminoles’ all-time leader in career touchdowns scored (49), career all-purpose yards (5,321), career rushing yards (3,959), career rush average (6.9 ypp), career 100-yard games (22), single-season rushing yards (1,242 in 1995) and single-season rush average (7.5 ypp in 1995). During his career in Tallahassee, he rushed 575 times for 3,959 yards and 37 touchdowns, while catching 132 passes for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns. Dunn finished fifth in the 1996 Heisman Trophy voting and ninth in 1995. A three-time First-Team All-ACC selection, he led the league with 8.7 points per game during the 1995 season. He finished his career ranked sixth in ACC history with 3,744 rushing yards. Helping the Noles capture four consecutive ACC crowns, he led the team to a 31-1 conference record during his career and was named a member of the ACC All-Academic Team in 1996. Playing for Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, FSU went 43-5-1 during Dunn’s career, never finishing ranked lower than No. 4 nationally. In 1993, the team went 12-1, capping the season with an 18-16 victory over No. 2 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl to claim the national title. In 1994, FSU went 10-1-1, finishing the season with a 23-17 win over Florida in the Sugar Bowl and a No. 4 final AP ranking. In 1995, the Noles produced a 10-2 record, including a 31-26 victory over Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl and landing at No. 4 in the final AP Poll. During Dunn’s senior season, the Noles went 11-1, appearing in the Sugar Bowl against Florida and finishing at No. 3 in the polls. A first-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft (12th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dunn played 12 seasons in the NFL for Tampa Bay (1997-01, 2008) and the Atlanta Falcons (2002-07). He was the 1997 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl three times. He was named the 2004 Walter Payton Man of the Year, the NFL Byron Whizzer White Man of the Year in 2008, and the NFL Bart Starr Award recipient in 2009. Known for his prolific philanthropic work, Dunn founded Warrick Dunn Charities and the Warrick Dunn Family Foundation. Its flagship program, Homes for the Holidays, has awarded more than $2 million in furnishings and $500,000 in down payment assistance to more than 200 single-parent families. His charitable work earned him the Heisman Humanitarian Award in 2010 and the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award in 2022. He also holds a minority stake in the Atlanta Falcons. Dunn is also a Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductee. Florida State retired his No. 28. LARRY FITZGERALD University of Pittsburgh Wide Receiver, 2002-03 One of the most dazzling players ever, Fitzgerald produced one of the most decorated careers for a wide receiver in the history of college football, including becoming the first sophomore to win honors as the Walter Camp Player of the Year. The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native now becomes the 20th Pitt player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. A 2003 unanimous First-Team All-American and the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Fitzgerald was virtually unstoppable in 2003 during his sophomore campaign, compiling 92 catches for 1,672 yards (18.2 avg.) and 22 touchdowns. Facing double and even triple coverage each week, Fitzgerald led the nation in receiving yards per game (128.62 avg.) and touchdown catches. His performance in 2003 also earned him the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver. He also became the first-ever sophomore to win the Walter Camp Player of the Year award. The 2003 Big East Offensive Player of the Year and the 2002 Big East Rookie of the Year, Fitzgerald was a two-time unanimous First-Team All-Big East selection. Despite only playing two seasons with the Panthers, Fitzgerald totaled 161 catches for 2,677 yards (16.6 avg.) and a Pitt-record 34 touchdowns. He caught a touchdown in 18 consecutive games to set an NCAA record. He also owns the NCAA record for touchdowns as a freshman and sophomore (34); the single-season receiving yards by a sophomore (1,672); and is tied for the most games catching a touchdown in a single season (12). In total, Fitzgerald set or tied four NCAA marks, eight Big East records, and 11 Pitt marks. The team went 17-9 during his two years with the Panthers, including a win in the 2002 Insight Bowl to pick up a final No. 18 ranking and an appearance in the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl. The third overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft, Fitzgerald spent his entire 17-year pro career with the Arizona Cardinals (2004-20). An 11-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, he ranks second in NFL history in receiving yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432). Following the 2016 season, Fitzgerald was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Fitzgerald has done extensive philanthropic work, both in the United States and globally. Through his two foundations -- the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund and the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund -- he has helped thousands by providing funds for kids and families in crisis. To honor his late mother, Carol, he has been heavily involved in furthering breast cancer awareness and research. Fitzgerald's No. 1 was officially retired by Pitt in 2013. He currently works as an analyst for ESPN. He also holds a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. JULIUS PEPPERS University of North Carolina Defensive End, 1999-2001 A menace in the backfield with explosive speed, Peppers ranks among the greatest defenders to ever play the game. The Wilson, North Carolina, native now becomes the seventh Tar Heel player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. A unanimous First-Team All-American in 2001 and a Second-Team All-American in 2000, Peppers won both the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman in 2001, making him the first Tar Heel defensive player to ever win a national college football award. He was named the 2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year, finished 10th in the 2001 Heisman Trophy voting, and was a 2001 finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top defender. In 2000, he led the nation with 15.0 sacks and established a school record with 24.0 tackles-for-loss. The following year, Peppers led a defense that finished first in the ACC and 15th in the nation in total defense while guiding UNC to a 16-10 victory over Auburn in the 2001 Peach Bowl. A two-time First-Team All-ACC selection, he led the conference in tackles-for-loss (24.0) and sacks (15.0) in 2000, while his 30.5 career sacks rank eighth and his 53.0 tackles-for-loss rank 15th in ACC annals despite only playing three seasons. He holds the Heels’ single-game sack record with four, and he led the team with three interceptions in 2001. His 53.0 career tackles-for-loss and 30.5 career sacks rank him second all-time at UNC. He boasts two of the top 10 single-season sack performances, ranking second with 15.0 in 2000 and eighth with 9.5 in 2001. His career totals also included 177 total tackles, five interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one fumble returned for a touchdown. One of the top two-sport athletes in ACC history as a walk-on forward on Carolina’s basketball team, Peppers averaged 7.1 points and 4.0 rebounds to help the Tar Heels claim a share of the 2001 regular-season ACC championship. The second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, Peppers played 17 seasons in the NFL with the Panthers, Bears, and Packers. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002. He was also a four-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second-Team All-Pro, and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. Currently residing in Coral Gables, Florida, Peppers is a special assistant to the Carolina Panthers. He donated $350,000 to the UNC Alumni Association scholarship fund and was the Carolina Panthers’ 2018 NFL Man of the Year nominee. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2021 and was named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary Team in 2003. 2024 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: Justin Blackmon – WR, Oklahoma State (2009-11) Paul Cameron – TB, UCLA (1951-53) Tim Couch – QB, Kentucky (1996-98) Warrick Dunn – RB, Florida State (1993-96) Armanti Edwards – QB, Appalachian State (2006-09) Deon Figures – CB, Colorado (1988, 1990-92) Larry Fitzgerald – WR, Pittsburgh (2002-03) Toby Gerhart – RB, Stanford (2006-09) Dan Hampton – DT, Arkansas (1975-78) Steve Hutchinson – OG, Michigan (1997-2000) Antonio Langham – CB, Alabama (1990-93) Randy Moss – WR, Marshall (1996-97) Julius Peppers – DE, North Carolina (1999-2001) Paul Posluszny – LB, Penn State (2003-06) Dewey Selmon – NG, Oklahoma (1972-75) Alex Smith – QB, Utah (2002-04) Kevin Smith – CB, Texas A&M (1988-91) Chris Ward – OT, Ohio State (1974-77) Danny Woodhead – RB, Chadron State [NE] (2004-07) COACHES: Mark Dantonio – 132-74-0 (64.1%): Cincinnati (2004-06), Michigan State (2007-19) Danny Hale – 213-69-1 (75.4%): West Chester [PA] (1984-88), Bloomsburg [PA] (1993-2012) Frank Solich – 173-101-0: Nebraska (1998-2003), Ohio (2005-2020)