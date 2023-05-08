Tee Higgins, Damar Hamlin go off-roading together months after on-field cardiac arrest

Hamlin was revived on the field as a shocked national television audience watched and prayed that everything would be OK for Hamlin health-wise.

He was eventually diagnosed with commotio cordis, a rare cause of cardiac arrest that starts with a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time (Higgins' shoulder and his chest).

Fast-forward a few months with some good news as Hamlin has been fully cleared to return to football activities.

Hamlin even got the opportunity recently to spend some bro time with Higgins and a few other Bengals as they drove around a few ATVs.

"Hot Boyz," read the caption on Tyler Boyd's Instagram post.

It is great that Hamlin is back healthy and having a fun off-season with his friends, including Higgins. It appears the cardiac incident didn't harm their relationship, and they are now even closer than before.

Hopefully, Hamlin and Higgins will inspire others to keep pushing forward and to enjoy life, even when it throws unexpected and difficult challenges our way.