Dino Babers' tenure at Syracuse is over now. (Photo: Rich Barnes / USATODAY)

Syracuse announces firing of Dino Babers
Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack has announced Dino Babers will conclude his tenure as head coach of the football program effective immediately. Coach Nunzio Campanile will coach against Wake Forest next week. A national search to identify Babers' successor is now underway.

"I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes. Thanks to Dino's leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally. As we embark on a change in leadership at the helm of Syracuse Football, on behalf of Syracuse University I thank Coach Babers for his leadership, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Babers pulled off an upset versus Clemson in 2017 and quite often kept games closer than expected over the series with the Tigers, where Clemson won six straight from 2018-2023.

Babers went 41-55 with the Orange from 2016-23, with the height of the run being a 10-win campaign in 2018 and two bowl bids total. The Orange fell to 5-6 with a 31-22 loss at Georgia Tech on Saturday. They close their season hosting Wake Forest this Saturday.

Syracuse is the first open head coaching job in the ACC since the season has started.

