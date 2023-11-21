|
Swinney was asked his thoughts on Donald Trump visiting Clemson-South Carolina game
Clemson head coach
Dabo Swinney is getting his Tigers ready to play in Saturday's rivalry matchup against South Carolina.
During his Tuesday press conference, a reporter asked Swinney his thoughts on the reports that former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be at the Clemson-South Carolina game. "I don’t care who comes to the game. I just care about who is playing in the game," Swinney said. "Unless Shane (Beamer) gonna come in and throw him a halfback pass or something." That is certainly an interesting visual thinking about Trump getting a few hypothetical reps at the game. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was also asked during his press conference on Tuesday about Trump's scheduled visit to Columbia. "I think it's a statement about the great things that are going on in Columbia, SC," Beamer said. "I think it's neat that there's that much attention on the game."
