Swinney was asked his thoughts on Donald Trump visiting Clemson-South Carolina game

During his Tuesday press conference, a reporter asked Swinney his thoughts on the reports that former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be at the Clemson-South Carolina game.

"I don’t care who comes to the game. I just care about who is playing in the game," Swinney said. "Unless Shane (Beamer) gonna come in and throw him a halfback pass or something."

That is certainly an interesting visual thinking about Trump getting a few hypothetical reps at the game.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was also asked during his press conference on Tuesday about Trump's scheduled visit to Columbia.

"I think it's a statement about the great things that are going on in Columbia, SC," Beamer said. "I think it's neat that there's that much attention on the game."