Streeter on D.J Uiagalelei's weight loss and health status

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was interviewed during Clemson Media Day on several topics including the health status of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

"He is really committed number one to getting his body in better shape," Streeter said. "He has lost anywhere from 30 to 35 pounds, and he is back healthy. He feels great. His knee is totally healthy, and so he is moving around much better, which has given him much more confidence each and every day."

Football is a game of physicality, but you also have to work on the mental side of things.

"Mentally, he is in a really good spot," Streeter said. "He had a great spring, and I'm really proud of where he is battling some of the stuff he went through last year and overcoming that. That's part of life, and he is learning those lessons, and he is doing a great job right now."

Offensive coordinator Thomas Austin and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson were also part of Clemson Media Day:

Quick notes on Kyle Richardson's interview: (via Nikki Hood)

Passing game coordinator and tight ends coach Kyle Richardson met with the media for about 30 minutes.

He said that he's excited about dispelling the notion that Clemson doesn't use its tight ends like other schools and said that in 96% of plays, there is at least one tight end on the field, and in 2021, there was at least one tight end in on every play.

Richardson is extremely excited about his tight end room.

Jake Briningstool is known for his athleticism and pass-catching ability, but he said don't sleep on him as a blocker because he has a mean streak and isn't afraid to be physical.

Davis Allen can do everything - catch pass, line up in the box, etc.

Sage Ennis is a combination of Allen and Briningstool as far as his skillset goes.

Luke Price - who Richardson called the grandpa of the group because he's been at Clemson so long - is that tough, physical player you want blocking for your running backs and quarterback.