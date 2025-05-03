Mississippi lineman has Clemson in final four schools

Clemson offered Toothman on March 6th, making him a very late addition to the 2026 board. Nonetheless, the Tigers still find themselves as top competitors in his recruitment.
Three-star OT Dalton Toothman has Clemson in final four schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago
Dalton Toothman - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.32)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 295   Hometown: Ocean Springs, MS (Vancleave HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#57 OT, #22 MS

One of Matt Luke's later offers has Clemson in his final four.

2026 Three-star offensive tackle Dalton Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS) Vancleave has the Tigers in his final list of schools, with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Auburn rounding out the contenders.

"I would like to thank God for putting me in this position and I’m truly grateful for all the coaches throughout this journey that have blessed me with an incredible opportunity," Toothman said in a social media statement.

Clemson offered Toothman on March 6th, making him a very late addition to the 2026 board. Nonetheless, the Tigers still find themselves as top competitors in his recruitment.

Toothman has official visits scheduled to Auburn, Mississippi State, and Baylor. The visit window for Clemson is still open, leaving the possibility that he will venture to campus on May 30th.

