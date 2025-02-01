|
NC linebacker Caleb Gordon announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 215 Hometown: Gastonia, NC (Ashbrook HS) Class: 2026
#71 LB, #33 NC
Gastonia (NC) 2026 linebacker Caleb Gordon announced a Clemson offer after a talk with Tiger defensive coaches.
"After an amazing conversation with @Coach_TomAllen & @benboulware7 I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB !!!" Gordon said Friday.
Gordon earned all-conference defensive player of the year honors at Ashbrook (NC) with 130 tackles, four sacks and two picks.
He has also reported ACC offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia in January.
After an amazing conversation with @Coach_TomAllen & @benboulware7 I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB !!! pic.twitter.com/SnNwWMqtmd— Caleb Gordon c/o ‘26 (@calebgordon_5) January 31, 2025
College coaches want to see how @calebgordon_5 4 star LB moves. Come to his wrestling matches. This kid is aggressive, fast, and strong.— Darius James (@DariusJamesHFC) January 4, 2025
