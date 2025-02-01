CLEMSON RECRUITING

NC linebacker Caleb Gordon announces Clemson offer
by - 2025 Feb 1 08:55
Caleb Gordon - Linebacker
Height: 6-0   Weight: 215   Hometown: Gastonia, NC (Ashbrook HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#71 LB, #33 NC

Gastonia (NC) 2026 linebacker Caleb Gordon announced a Clemson offer after a talk with Tiger defensive coaches.

"After an amazing conversation with @Coach_TomAllen & @benboulware7 I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB !!!" Gordon said Friday.

Gordon earned all-conference defensive player of the year honors at Ashbrook (NC) with 130 tackles, four sacks and two picks.

He has also reported ACC offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia in January.

