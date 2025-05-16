Four-star safety commits to Clemson

2026 four-star safety Kentavion “Polo” Anderson has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over in-state foe South Carolina.

Anderson is the Tigers’ 15th pledge in the 2026 class, keeping Dabo Swinney’s class firmly in the top five of national rankings (247Sports, fifth).

The Dorman native told TigerNet back in January that Clemson was his “dream school,” and the staff’s pursuit of the in-state talent has paid off. TigerNet is on site and will have more shortly.