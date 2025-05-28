Four-star OT confirms Clemson official visit

|
Four-star OT Carter Scruggs confirms Clemson official visit
|
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.48)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
One of the top tackles is heading to Clemson this weekend.
One of the top tackles is heading to Clemson this weekend.
2026 four-star tackle Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has confirmed on social media he will be on campus for an official visit. Scruggs will be one of many uncommitted tackles in the Upstate this weekend, with the Virginia prospect being considered one of the best of the bunch. He also has visits planned with Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia. Soon⏳@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/wbXeFEBmPR
2026 four-star tackle Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has confirmed on social media he will be on campus for an official visit.
Scruggs will be one of many uncommitted tackles in the Upstate this weekend, with the Virginia prospect being considered one of the best of the bunch.
He also has visits planned with Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia.
Soon⏳@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/wbXeFEBmPR— Carter Scruggs (@CarterScruggs_) May 28, 2025
Tags: Clemson Football, Carter Scruggs
|
