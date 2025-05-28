Four-star OT confirms Clemson official visit

Scruggs will be one of many uncommitted tackles in the Upstate this weekend, with the Virginia prospect being considered one of the best of the bunch.
Four-star OT Carter Scruggs confirms Clemson official visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#211 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA

One of the top tackles is heading to Clemson this weekend.

2026 four-star tackle Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County has confirmed on social media he will be on campus for an official visit.

Scruggs will be one of many uncommitted tackles in the Upstate this weekend, with the Virginia prospect being considered one of the best of the bunch.

He also has visits planned with Michigan, Penn State, and Georgia.

