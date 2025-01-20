Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke visit top NC OL to round out busy Monday

They've certainly made the most of their Monday, making multiple stops on the road. Their day concluded with a trip to Durham, North Carolina, to visit Ekene Ogboko.

Ogboko is considered one of the top guards in North Carolina, with the Tigers competing for his services alongside Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and many others.

First, it was Bear McWhorter that Swinney and Luke paid a visit, and the travel was quick to get to the Carolinas as the pair continues to craft a vision for Clemson's offensive line.

Ogboko last visited the Upstate for the Tigers' matchup with Louisville.