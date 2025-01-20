Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke visit top NC OL to round out busy Monday

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke visit top NC OL Ekene Ogboko to round out busy Monday
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 20 19:31
Ekene Ogboko Photo
Ekene Ogboko - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6   Weight: 280   Hometown: Durham, NC (South Garner HS)   Class: 2026
#43 Overall, #8 OL, #3 NC
#123 Overall, #13 OT, #6 NC
#13 Overall, #3 OT, #3 NC

Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke have made quite the duo on the recruiting trail.

They've certainly made the most of their Monday, making multiple stops on the road. Their day concluded with a trip to Durham, North Carolina, to visit Ekene Ogboko.

Ogboko is considered one of the top guards in North Carolina, with the Tigers competing for his services alongside Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, and many others.

First, it was Bear McWhorter that Swinney and Luke paid a visit, and the travel was quick to get to the Carolinas as the pair continues to craft a vision for Clemson's offensive line.

Ogboko last visited the Upstate for the Tigers' matchup with Louisville.

