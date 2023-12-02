Clemson star commit's high school career wraps with injury

Brown suffered an ankle sprain that sidelined him midway through the fourth quarter.

The linebacker pledge has been a fixture of the Dragons' offense at running back, and he rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown before the injury.

That moves his final season rushing totals to over 2,200 rushing yards with 36 touchdowns. Per MaxPreps, Brown tallied near 4,500 rushing yards over the last three seasons with 68 rushing touchdowns.

Brown is the nation's top-rated linebacker for ESPN and as high as the No. 2 prospect out of Georgia (247Sports). He is set to be an early enrollee at Clemson.

Jefferson finished 13-1.