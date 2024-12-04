Clemson signee analysis: LB Logan Anderson

A rising defensive prospect in the last year has signed with the Tigers. More on Fyffe (Al.) linebacker Logan Anderson… Signee analysis: Logan Anderson - 4-star LB - Fyffe, Alabama Committed since: 7/26/24. Listed size: 6-2 218 Mid-year enrollee Notable: Anderson surged from an unranked 3-star prospect to No. 68 overall on Rivals, as the No. 5 inside linebacker in the class. Before suffering a torn ACL in November, he finished the 2024 season with 91 rushing attempts for 1,273 yards and 19 touchdowns. Per AL.com: “Anderson cemented his name among the top 10 of multiple places in the AHSAA football record book, including most touchdowns in a single game (eight, tied for second) and most points scored in a single game (48 points, ninth)...The Clemson commit set a program record for Fyffe in the 2023 season, running for 2,864 yards to lead Fyffe to its second straight state championship. He was named MVP of the Class 2A championship game, totaling a record 256 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 43-24 win over Reeltown.” He was a first-team All-State pick each of the previous two seasons. His offer list also included Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Washington, Georgia Tech and Auburn. Quotable: "Clemson commit Logan Anderson could be special and once the Fyffe, Ala., standout gets more used to national competition, he has elite qualities,” - Rivals analyst Adam Gorney on his Rivals250 inclusion. Clemson bio Two-way standout from Alabama set to contribute at linebacker at Clemson In High School: Ranked as the No. 68 overall player in the nation by Rivals, which also listed the four-star recruit as the fifth-best linebacker and fifth-best player in Alabama … ranked as the 19th-best player in Alabama by both 247Sports and On3 and among the nation’s top 50 linebackers by both organizations … ranked by ESPN as the 41st-best linebacker in the nation and 25th-best prospect from Alabama … had an outstanding career as a running back at Fyffe, recording 631 career carries for 7,021 yards and 110 touchdowns … also scored 21 two-point conversions … contributed five kickoff returns for touchdowns … recorded 105 career tackles on defense with 10 sacks … posted more than 1,800 yards as a sophomore in 2022 … as a junior in 2023, accrued 265 carries for 2,864 yards and 45 touchdowns … prior to his senior season being cut short by injury in early November, he recorded 91 carries for 1,275 yards and 19 touchdowns … collected 20 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense … scored a remarkable eight touchdowns — seven rushing and one via kickoff return — in a 2023 playoff win against Locust Fork … selected as a first-team all-state running back in 2022 and 2023 … led Fyffe to consecutive 2A state championships in 2022 and 2023 … posted a record 256 yards rushing on 34 carries and scored four touchdowns en route to being named MVP of the 2023 state championship game … played for Paul Benefield at Fyffe … committed to Clemson on July 26, 2024. Personal: Born Nov. 7, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2025.

