Clemson signee analysis: DT Makhi Williams-Lee

Clemson picked up an Atlanta defender in its latest signees. More on Lakeside (Ga.) defensive lineman Makhi Williams-Lee… Signee analysis: Makhi Williams-Lee - 4-star DL - Atlanta, Georgia Committed since: 10/2/24. Listed size: 6-6 297 Notable: Williams-Lee is rated as high as a 4-star prospect and a Top 30 defensive tackle in the class (28; ESPN). Williams-Lee decommitted from NC State on the day he reported an offer from Clemson, on Sept. 24. As a senior, Williams-Lee totaled 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks (66 total tackles). Over four seasons, he has posted 61 TFLs and 26 sacks. His other offers included Oklahoma and Texas Tech, among more FBS schools. Quotable: “I’m able to do it all,” Williams-Lee said. “I feel like I’m a versatile player to where if I have to play the run, I can play the run. I can pass rush, too. In high school, I’m everywhere, wherever I feel like is good for me in a situation. My primary position is defensive tackle. I play the three-tech to the one-tech depending on what the offensive formation is.” Clemson bio Disruptive interior defender who was one of Georgia’s most productive defensive tackles In High School: Ranked by ESPN as a four-star prospect and the nation’s 28th-best defensive tackle and the 50th-best overall player in Georgia … one of the most productive defensive tackles in Georgia who finished his career with 230 tackles, 61 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in 38 career games … had at least one tackle for loss in 18 of his final 20 games … also added 15 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries … named 2024 DeKalb County Defensive Player of the Year … finished his senior year with 66 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks … collected 16 tackles, including three sacks, vs. Macon County … posted four sacks against Chamblee … recorded at least one tackle for loss in nine of Lakeside’s 10 games in 2024 … was a 2023 and 2024 all-region honoree and was named Lakeside’s defensive MVP both years … recorded 77 tackles in 10 games in 2023, including a career-high 22 tackles for loss and 10 sacks … had four tackles for loss against both Northview and Clarkston … his four tackles for loss against Clarkston were all sacks … as a sophomore in 2022, registered 63 tackles in 10 games, including 13 tackles for loss and three sacks … helped team to an 8-2 record … recorded 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks as a freshman in 2021 … committed to Clemson on Oct. 2, 2024 … played for Morris Starr at Lakeside. Personal: Born July 4, 2007 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2025 … first name pronounced “MUH-kye.” More on Makhi ⬇️ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/koYMVBaEXS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 4, 2024

