Clemson RB offers go out on big recruiting day
2022 Oct 22, Sat 20:26
David Eziomume - Athlete
Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Kennesaw, GA (North Cobb HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#159 Overall, #5 RB, #26 GA

Clemson gave a select number of offers during Saturday's gameday activities on Clemson-Syracuse weekend.

One of those went to North Cobb (GA) 2024 4-star David Eziomume.

"Woah… MORE THAN BEYOND BLESSED to receive an offer from The Clemson University!" he said via Twitter.

Rivals has Eziomume rated as the No. 5 running back for the 2024 class.

2023 running back Jamarius Haynes (6-0 180; Roanoke, Alabama) also reported an offer on Saturday.

"After a great conversation with @CJSPILLER, I am Blessed to receive my first offer from Clemson University," said Haynes.

He is reported to have rushed for 476 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries in one game this season.

2024 offensive tackle and teammate of commitment Ian Reed, Austin's Blake Frazier, announced a Clemson offer as well on Saturday.

"#AGTG WOW! After an amazing pregame talk with Coach Swinney I’m beyond blessed and excited to say I’ve earned an offer from Clemson University!!" said Frazier.

On the defensive side, 3-star 2024 Pike Road, Alabama defensive lineman Malik Blocton reported an offer.

"Blessed to receive an Offer to Clemson University," said Blocton.

