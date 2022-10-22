Clemson RB offers go out on big recruiting day

TigerNet Staff by

David Eziomume Athlete

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Kennesaw, GA (North Cobb HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#159 Overall, #5 RB, #26 GA #159 Overall, #5 RB, #26 GA 6-0170Kennesaw, GA (North Cobb HS)2024

Clemson gave a select number of offers during Saturday's gameday activities on Clemson-Syracuse weekend.

One of those went to North Cobb (GA) 2024 4-star David Eziomume.

"Woah… MORE THAN BEYOND BLESSED to receive an offer from The Clemson University!" he said via Twitter.

Rivals has Eziomume rated as the No. 5 running back for the 2024 class.

2023 running back Jamarius Haynes (6-0 180; Roanoke, Alabama) also reported an offer on Saturday.

"After a great conversation with @CJSPILLER, I am Blessed to receive my first offer from Clemson University," said Haynes.

He is reported to have rushed for 476 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries in one game this season.

2024 offensive tackle and teammate of commitment Ian Reed, Austin's Blake Frazier, announced a Clemson offer as well on Saturday.

"#AGTG WOW! After an amazing pregame talk with Coach Swinney I’m beyond blessed and excited to say I’ve earned an offer from Clemson University!!" said Frazier.

On the defensive side, 3-star 2024 Pike Road, Alabama defensive lineman Malik Blocton reported an offer.

"Blessed to receive an Offer to Clemson University," said Blocton.

Woah… MORE THAN BEYOND BLESSED to receive an offer from The Clemson University ! @CJSPILLER @TQueen_15 @NCHSrecruit pic.twitter.com/JBbQ92WAjC — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) October 23, 2022

Will Shipley is HIM… — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) October 22, 2022

30 carries, 476 yds, 5tds, that puts me number 2 in the state of all-time rushing yards in a single game🙏🏽‼️ pic.twitter.com/1pvXGeIZUq — Jamarius Haynes (@JAYHaynes04) September 3, 2022

AGTG ✞

Blessed to receive an Offer to Clemson University🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ncefzc9w3c — THE REAPER⚰️ (@MalikBlocton) October 22, 2022