Clemson offers Peach State 4-star QB on visit

Clemson offers Peach State 4-star QB Air Noland
|Saturday, March 11, 2023, 6:47 PM-
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2024
#232 Overall, #11 QB, #33 GA
#117 Overall, #10 QB, #22 GA
One of the top rising 2024 quarterback prospects has a Clemson offer now.
Fairburn, Georgia four-star quarterback Air Noland announced the news on Saturday after a visit to Clemson.
"Blessed To Receive An Offer from Clemson University," Noland said.
He is a 4-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports, rated as the No. 10 overall QB by 247Sports.
Noland talked the impact of a Clemson offer leading into the visit.
“It will definitely make a difference,” Noland said. “Coach Riley and Coach Swinney, I know they would love to give me an offer, but with a school like that, they want to get to know the person you are. What type of characteristics do you have, the people around you, from the human being I am and things I’ve been through in life. I understand that, and there’s nothing wrong with getting to know somebody.”
His other offers include Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.
The left-hander passed for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns with just four interceptions last season, completing 73% of his attempts.
Blessed To Receive A(n) Offer from Clemson University 🐅 #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/4ETXvLbQaW— Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) March 11, 2023