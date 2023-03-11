Clemson offers Peach State 4-star QB on visit

Clemson offers Peach State 4-star QB Air Noland

TigerNet Staff by

Air Noland Quarterback TigerNet: (4.60) (4.60)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

Rivals:

#232 Overall, #11 QB, #33 GA #232 Overall, #11 QB, #33 GA 24/7:

#117 Overall, #10 QB, #22 GA #117 Overall, #10 QB, #22 GA 6-3195Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)2024

One of the top rising 2024 quarterback prospects has a Clemson offer now.

Fairburn, Georgia four-star quarterback Air Noland announced the news on Saturday after a visit to Clemson.

"Blessed To Receive An Offer from Clemson University," Noland said.

He is a 4-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports, rated as the No. 10 overall QB by 247Sports.

Noland talked the impact of a Clemson offer leading into the visit.

“It will definitely make a difference,” Noland said. “Coach Riley and Coach Swinney, I know they would love to give me an offer, but with a school like that, they want to get to know the person you are. What type of characteristics do you have, the people around you, from the human being I am and things I’ve been through in life. I understand that, and there’s nothing wrong with getting to know somebody.”

His other offers include Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn, Arkansas and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.

The left-hander passed for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns with just four interceptions last season, completing 73% of his attempts.