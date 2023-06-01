|
Clemson offers No. 1 Palmetto State recruit Amare Adams
Height: 6-3 Weight: 275 Hometown: Lake City, SC (Lake City HS) Class: 2025
#76 Overall, #3 DT, #1 SC
The top player in the Palmetto State received a Clemson offer on Thursday.
2025 Lake City defensive lineman Amare Adams reported the news. "After a Great Day I am EXTREMELY EXCITED about earning an Offer to Clemson University!!!" Adams said. He is a unanimous top prospect for the state of South Carolina and ranked as high as No. 28 overall (Rivals). Adams holds double-digit offers, also including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. After a Great Day I am EXTREMELY EXCITED about earning an Offer to Clemson University!!!🐅🐅🐅🏈🏈⚪️🟠@CoachEason1 @ClemsonFB @Coach_Stan3 @SFBruinFootball @SFBruinStrength @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fSmoVYJ0i2
