Amare Adams is South Carolina's top 2025 prospect and he has a Clemson offer now.
Amare Adams is South Carolina's top 2025 prospect and he has a Clemson offer now.

Clemson offers No. 1 Palmetto State recruit Amare Adams
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 18:31
Amare Adams - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.39)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 275   Hometown: Lake City, SC (Lake City HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#76 Overall, #3 DT, #1 SC
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 DT, #1 SC
24/7:
#128 Overall, #11 DL, #1 SC

The top player in the Palmetto State received a Clemson offer on Thursday.

2025 Lake City defensive lineman Amare Adams reported the news.

"After a Great Day I am EXTREMELY EXCITED about earning an Offer to Clemson University!!!" Adams said.

He is a unanimous top prospect for the state of South Carolina and ranked as high as No. 28 overall (Rivals).

Adams holds double-digit offers, also including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

