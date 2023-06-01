Clemson offers No. 1 Palmetto State recruit

2025 Lake City defensive lineman Amare Adams reported the news.

"After a Great Day I am EXTREMELY EXCITED about earning an Offer to Clemson University!!!" Adams said.

He is a unanimous top prospect for the state of South Carolina and ranked as high as No. 28 overall (Rivals).

Adams holds double-digit offers, also including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.