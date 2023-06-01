|
Clemson offers elite NC defender Bryce Davis
Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Greensboro, NC (Grimsley HS) Class: 2025
#101 Overall, #12 DE, #4 NC
#30 Overall, #3 WDE, #2 NC
#25 Overall, #4 Edge, #2 NC
One of North Carolina's best and a top-rated defensive end announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Four-star Greensboro, North Carolina defensive end Bryce Davis reported the news. "Excited and blessed to say I’ve received a D1 offer from Clemson University!!" Davis said. Davis is rated as the No. 3 weakside defensive end for the 2025 class and the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina by Rivals.com. The Grimsley High prospect, where former Clemson interior defender and NFL star DJ Reader played, reports nearly 20 offers already.
Four-star Greensboro, North Carolina defensive end Bryce Davis reported the news.
"Excited and blessed to say I’ve received a D1 offer from Clemson University!!" Davis said.
Davis is rated as the No. 3 weakside defensive end for the 2025 class and the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina by Rivals.com.
The Grimsley High prospect, where former Clemson interior defender and NFL star DJ Reader played, reports nearly 20 offers already.
Excited and blessed to say I’ve received a D1 offer from Clemson University!!🟠🟣 @coachski_ @CoachEason1 @grimsleyfb @ClemsonFB @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @DonCallahanIC @_DSturdivant @e43fitness @RecruitGrimsley pic.twitter.com/PoaV5Qbmzr— Bryce Davis (@BryceDavis45) June 1, 2023
