Four-star Greensboro, North Carolina defensive end Bryce Davis reported the news.

"Excited and blessed to say I’ve received a D1 offer from Clemson University!!" Davis said.

Davis is rated as the No. 3 weakside defensive end for the 2025 class and the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina by Rivals.com.

The Grimsley High prospect, where former Clemson interior defender and NFL star DJ Reader played, reports nearly 20 offers already.