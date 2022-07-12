Clemson moves up latest ESPN recruiting rankings

TigerNet Staff by

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL #57 Overall, #5 DE, #8 AL 24/7:

#44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL #44 Overall, #5 DL, #5 AL 6-4265Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Clemson's recruiting boon over the last couple months has seen Dabo Swinney's team surge in the team recruiting rankings.

On ESPN ($), the Tigers moved up another two spots to No. 4 overall with the addition of elite defensive lineman Peter Woods to the 2023 group.

Notre Dame leads the way there with 13 ESPN300 pledges, while Clemson has seven of its 17 pledges in that tier on ESPN. The Tigers have the third-most four-star pledges nationally for the site (12), only trailing the Irish (16) and Ohio State (14).

In the consensus ranks, Clemson stands at No. 3 overall with the 247Sports Composite, where Ohio State has overtaken Notre Dame for the top spot.

The next nearest conference foe is Miami (10), with Louisville (14), North Carolina (23) and Duke (25) in the top-25 currently as well.

Regionally, Tennessee is No. 5 and Georgia is No. 7, with South Carolina down at No. 31.

Woods is Clemson's highest-ranked consensus prospect at No. 23 overall as a 5-star, with QB pledge Christopher Vizzina also in that 5-star tier (33).

Also in the top-100 are defensive lineman commit Vic Burley (40) and offensive guard pledge Harris Sewell (73).

Clemson in 2023 team rankings (7/12)

247Sports Composite: 3

247Sports: 3

ESPN: 4

Rivals: 4