CLEMSON RECRUITING

Alabama 4-star lineman JacQawn McRoy picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Feb 22, Wed 09:49
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
JacQawn McRoy - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.95)

Height: 6-8   Weight: 365   Hometown: Pinson, AL (Clay-Chalkville HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#24 OT, #5 AL
24/7:
#133 Overall, #5 OT, #8 AL

One of the top offensive linemen in Alabama announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday morning.

Four-star Pinson, Alabama prospect JacQawn McRoy posted the news on social media.

"I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," McRoy said.

He is rated as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2024 class and No. 133 overall (247Sports).

McRoy posted a top-10 earlier this month that had Oregon, LSU, Miami, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

He is listed at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Alabama 4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer
Alabama 4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer
Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
Tigers break through in seventh inning to top 49ers
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
Tigers seek rebound hosting Syracuse
Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round
Former Clemson QB selected in USFL draft first round
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 74 Recruits (47 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest