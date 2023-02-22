Alabama 4-star lineman picks up Clemson offer

|
Alabama 4-star lineman JacQawn McRoy picks up Clemson offer
JacQawn McRoy - Offensive Line
Height: 6-8 Weight: 365 Hometown: Pinson, AL (Clay-Chalkville HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (3.95)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#24 OT, #5 AL
24/7:
#133 Overall, #5 OT, #8 AL
One of the top offensive linemen in Alabama announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday morning.
Four-star Pinson, Alabama prospect JacQawn McRoy posted the news on social media.
"I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," McRoy said.
He is rated as high as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the 2024 class and No. 133 overall (247Sports).
McRoy posted a top-10 earlier this month that had Oregon, LSU, Miami, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Arkansas and Ole Miss.
He is listed at 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds.
I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Clemson 🟠⚪️🐾@OL_Coach_TA @ClemsonFB @ClemsonTigers @CoachHart_CC @CCHSfootbal @coachswift64 @Jdsmith31Smith @247Sports pic.twitter.com/DDzg3BcCWQ— JAC'QAWN MCROY🦒 (@5star_shaq) February 22, 2023
