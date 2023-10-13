4-star WR picks up Clemson offer

CLEMSON RECRUITING

4-star WR Vernell Brown picks up Clemson offer
by - 2023 Oct 13 14:08
Vernell Brown - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.98)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 165   Hometown: Orlando, FL (Jones HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#172 Overall, #29 WR, #58 FL
24/7:
#42 WR, #57 FL

One of the top prospects out of the Sunshine State announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

Orlando, Florida 2025 wide receiver Vernell Brown II reported the news.

"#AGTG WHAT A DAY!! I’m extremely Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Brown said.

Brown is rated as high as a 4-star with Rivals and the No. 172 player overall nationally.

His offer list also includes Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State, among more Power 5 schools.

Top Clemson News of the Week