4-star WR picks up Clemson offer

Orlando, Florida 2025 wide receiver Vernell Brown II reported the news.

"#AGTG WHAT A DAY!! I’m extremely Blessed and Thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Brown said.

Brown is rated as high as a 4-star with Rivals and the No. 172 player overall nationally.

His offer list also includes Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State, among more Power 5 schools.