4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio lineman William Satterwhite narrowed his list to nine schools, with Clemson and also Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia.

Satterwhite is rated as high as the No. 93 player in the nation overall and the No. 4 offensive guard.

Satterwhite left a Clemson visit in April with an offer.

“We have a good relationship and we talk very often,” Satterwhite said after the visit. “I feel like my relationship in general has grown since I’ve gotten the offer and is going to continue to grow.”