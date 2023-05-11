4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

CLEMSON RECRUITING

William Satterwhite left Clemson with an offer last month and he thinks highly of the Tigers.

4-star lineman William Satterwhite has Clemson in top schools
by - 2023 May 11, Thu 13:32
William Satterwhite - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 290   Hometown: Akron, OH (Archbishop Hoban HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#127 Overall, #5 OG, #5 OH
Rivals:
#93 Overall, #4 OG, #3 OH
24/7:
#15 IOL, #9 OH

One of the top-rated offensive guards in the nation has Clemson in his top schools.

Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio lineman William Satterwhite narrowed his list to nine schools, with Clemson and also Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia.

Satterwhite is rated as high as the No. 93 player in the nation overall and the No. 4 offensive guard.

Satterwhite left a Clemson visit in April with an offer.

“We have a good relationship and we talk very often,” Satterwhite said after the visit. “I feel like my relationship in general has grown since I’ve gotten the offer and is going to continue to grow.”

Top Clemson News of the Week