4-star lineman has Clemson in top schools

|
4-star lineman William Satterwhite has Clemson in top schools
|2023 May 11, Thu 13:32-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 290 Hometown: Akron, OH (Archbishop Hoban HS) Class: 2024
#127 Overall, #5 OG, #5 OH
#93 Overall, #4 OG, #3 OH
#15 IOL, #9 OH
One of the top-rated offensive guards in the nation has Clemson in his top schools.
Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio lineman William Satterwhite narrowed his list to nine schools, with Clemson and also Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia. Satterwhite is rated as high as the No. 93 player in the nation overall and the No. 4 offensive guard. Satterwhite left a Clemson visit in April with an offer. “We have a good relationship and we talk very often,” Satterwhite said after the visit. “I feel like my relationship in general has grown since I’ve gotten the offer and is going to continue to grow.” I’m down to my Top 9 schools @Vol_Football @ClemsonFB @GeorgiaFootball @AlabamaFTBL @PennStateFball @AuburnFootball @GoBearcatsFB @MSU_Football @UMichFootball
Thank you to all the other schools who gave me an opportunity and chance to come and play for their program. pic.twitter.com/RhgZuAKRoD
Four-star 2024 Akron, Ohio lineman William Satterwhite narrowed his list to nine schools, with Clemson and also Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, Cincinnati and Georgia.
Satterwhite is rated as high as the No. 93 player in the nation overall and the No. 4 offensive guard.
Satterwhite left a Clemson visit in April with an offer.
“We have a good relationship and we talk very often,” Satterwhite said after the visit. “I feel like my relationship in general has grown since I’ve gotten the offer and is going to continue to grow.”
I’m down to my Top 9 schools @Vol_Football @ClemsonFB @GeorgiaFootball @AlabamaFTBL @PennStateFball @AuburnFootball @GoBearcatsFB @MSU_Football @UMichFootball
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- ESPN analyst identifies the 'massive' must-win for Clemson this season
- Trevor Lawrence reacts to being ranked as sixth-tier AFC QB
- Clemson pro defender lands mega-million extension
- WATCH: Clemson pro's 91-yard kickoff TD return keys win
- Hot Tigers move up college baseball rankings
- Clemson lands ACC transfer guard
- Clemson win total odds set the lowest since 2017 season
- 247Sports adjusts bowl projection for Clemson
- Tigers complete season series with Coastal in top-10 battle
- Clemson softball's ACC Championship bracket schedule set
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<