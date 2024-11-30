BREAKING

LOOK: Sir Big Spur does his business on Tiger Paw

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 30 16:39

No. 12 Clemson suffered a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to No. 15 South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in a nail-biting game that came down to the final moments.

After the intense showdown, the Gamecocks attempted to plant their flag at midfield, adding more emotions to the rivalry.

Meanwhile, Sir Big Spur waited for the field to clear before his handlers allowed him to do his business—right on the iconic Tiger Paw.

College football never disappoints, and it’s the fierce rivalries like Clemson and South Carolina that make it so fun to watch.

