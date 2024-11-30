LOOK: Sir Big Spur does his business on Tiger Paw

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 12 Clemson suffered a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to No. 15 South Carolina on Saturday afternoon in a nail-biting game that came down to the final moments. After the intense showdown, the Gamecocks attempted to plant their flag at midfield, adding more emotions to the rivalry. It looks like South Carolina tried to plant the flag on the #Clemson logo, but the scrum denies it.



Looks like a mesh of Clemson students and players. pic.twitter.com/a0ETygLKUk — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 30, 2024 Meanwhile, Sir Big Spur waited for the field to clear before his handlers allowed him to do his business—right on the iconic Tiger Paw. College football never disappoints, and it’s the fierce rivalries like Clemson and South Carolina that make it so fun to watch. The chicken, Sir Big Spur, just did its business on the Tiger paw. The handlers have it on a leash, let it do its business, then walked away. pic.twitter.com/Qz4bHPZiVK — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 30, 2024

