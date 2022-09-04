|
LOOK: Clemson and GT uniforms for Chick-fil-A Kickoff game
It's almost time for the start of Clemson's football season as Clemson-Georgia Tech will kick off on Monday night (8 p.m./ESPN).
Clemson will wear their classic all-white uniforms, aka their 'business suits', and the Yellow Jackets will be in their all-navy uniforms.
It should be a nice contrast of colors on display for a nationally-televised Labor Day broadcast.
Check it out below:
𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 🟠⚪️⚪️@clemsonfb x #CFAKickoff pic.twitter.com/FZnQMeX5Lf— Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (@CFAKickoffGame) September 4, 2022
🔥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧-𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫 🔥@georgiatechfb x #CFAKickoff pic.twitter.com/dpIK0IK4ar— Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (@CFAKickoffGame) September 4, 2022
