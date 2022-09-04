CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Clemson and GT uniforms for Chick-fil-A Kickoff game
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 4, Sun 14:07

It's almost time for the start of Clemson's football season as Clemson-Georgia Tech will kick off on Monday night (8 p.m./ESPN).

Clemson will wear their classic all-white uniforms, aka their 'business suits', and the Yellow Jackets will be in their all-navy uniforms.

It should be a nice contrast of colors on display for a nationally-televised Labor Day broadcast.

Check it out below:

