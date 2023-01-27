Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ranked in PFF College 101 best players from 2022 season

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson had a lone player rated among the top-101 in college football for a third-straight season according to Pro Football Focus.

That honor went to Clemson middle linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who was rated No. 73 overall and fourth-best among linebackers.

"Trotter was one of the best linebackers on passing downs this season," PFF said. "The sophomore was the only Power Five player at the position with 80.0-plus grades as both a pass rusher and a coverage defender. He’s the early favorite to be the top linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft."

Trotter notched second-team All-America from Associated Press and All-ACC honors from Phil Steele and the College Football Network in his first season as a starter.

Trotter led team in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5), tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) in 678 defensive snaps over 14 games (all starts).

He was rated as the No. 7 overall player as a 5-star by ESPN and the No. 1 linebacker nationally out of St. Joseph's (PA).

Cornerback and Philadelphia Eagles practice squad member Mario Goodrich was ranked No. 83 overall in last year's PFF rankings.

2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence was ranked No. 22 overall for the 2020 season.

The Tigers had five on the 101-man list after the 2019 campaign (Isaiah Simmons, Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, K'Von Wallace).

Came out the woodworks now no need to axe bout me🪓 pic.twitter.com/0IeyO6D6mT — Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (@TrotterJr54) January 25, 2023