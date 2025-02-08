Former Clemson WR re-signs with pro team

Deon Cain was announced as rejoining the UFL's Birmingham Stallions on Friday.

He is one of the more successful standouts from the franchise that has won three spring league titles in a row. Cain earned 2023 USFL Championship MVP honors with a three-touchdown performance.

Cain joins a roster with three more Clemson pros, with fellow wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Joseph Ngata and cornerback Mario Goodrich.

Cain logged 436 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season in Birmingham.

Cain was most recently on the NFL roster with the Buffalo Bills practice squad after time in Carolina and with Buffalo previously last season.

Around his spring league stints, Cain has also been on the roster for the Indianapolis Colts, who picked him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He has nine NFL catches for 124 yards over 15 games.