Former Clemson LB releases statement after entering portal

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 4, Sun 14:01

Junior linebacker Sergio Allen hasn't been with the Clemson football team since September.

Since it's now time for players to officially hit the portal at the end of the season, he released a heartfelt statement about his time in Tiger Town.

"Thank you God! Forever thankful for the Clemson coaches, staff, and fans," Allen posted on Twitter. "Thank you for helping me grow into who I am today."

"To coach Swinney, thank you for believing in me enough to allow me the opportunity to attend Clemson University. I'm forever grateful for it all...

To my teammates...Love ya'll boys!! The memories will last forever!

With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal..Thank you for all the support and prayers. The journey is just getting started I promise..."

- Sergio Allen

