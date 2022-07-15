CLEMSON FOOTBALL
Clemson won an exciting ACC title matchup against UNC in 2015
Clemson won an exciting ACC title matchup against UNC in 2015

Flashback Friday: Clemson's ACC title win in 2015 (over two hours)
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 15, Fri 11:49

Check out over two hours of footage from Clemson's 2015 ACC title 45-37 victory over North Carolina, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Clemson captured the first ACC Championship since 2011 with a 45-37 win over North Carolina. The Tigers finished the regular season as the #1 team in the country going 13-0 on the season including 8-0 in the ACC. Deshaun Watson threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 131 yards and another TD, on his way to being named the game's MVP. Wayne Gallman also had a huge game running the ball 28 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also caught the ball four times for 68 yards and a touchdown. For UNC. Marquise Williams threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and a score.

