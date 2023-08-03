Finebaum says 'no two better fits in the world' for SEC than Clemson, Florida State

TigerNet Staff by

The conference realignment carousel is spinning wildly right now, and one of ESPN's most noteworthy pundits has his thoughts on the future for Clemson and Florida State. Paul Finebaum has made a name for himself as the SEC Network's flagship show host, and he was asked by fellow ESPN headliner Stephen A. Smith what some ACC schools could do to band together in these tumultuous times. "First of all, Stephen, I believe Clemson does want out of the ACC," Finebaum said. "It has become problematic for Dabo Swinney and Florida State and Miami and others to compete against the SEC. I know some people are saying, 'You're the SEC mouthpiece.' I'm not saying it. The ACC coaches are saying that to people. They may win some battles, but they're losing most of the battles against the (Alabama coach) Nick Sabans and the (Georgia coach) Kirby Smarts and now you have Ohio State, Michigan and Southern Cal. So, they need to do something." The ACC's TV rights deal with ESPN that runs through 2036 is a major point of contention, as new deals for the SEC and Big Ten project deficits to ACC schools of $30+ million in a few years. What could happen if the league schools come together in a fight for a better deal? "Since I laid it out a minute ago that they can't, if enough of them decide, 'You know what? We're done with the ACC.' It would force the ACC's hand. But right now the ACC has to try to figure out a survival plan and singing kumbaya -- which is all the commissioner (Jim Phillips) has done so far -- will not be the answer," said Finebaum. Where could Clemson and FSU land? Well, the veteran sportscaster has an idea. "If you look at Clemson and Florida State, there are no two better fits in the world to the SEC than those two. They've won national championships in the last 10 years. They recruit at the highest level. They have good coaches. They have phenomenal traditions and they're both in-states with SEC schools," he said. Smith liked the idea. "I would love...Dabo Swinney in the SEC -- it would be phenomenal. No question about it. My man Dabo," Smith said. For the latest on Clemson's place in the realignment world, check out this TigerNet piece.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest