Final Clemson bowl projections

Saturday's action created a universal call in the projections for Clemson's postseason destination and foe later this month.

Clemson v. Tennessee. Orange v. Orange. ACC v. SEC. That's what's expected on Dec. 30 aptly in the Miami area's Orange Bowl (8 p.m./ESPN).

The Tigers (11-2) and Volunteers (10-2) would meet for the first time since Clemson topped Tennessee in the 2003 season's Peach Bowl, 27-14.

"That's the projection we're locking in for a potential top-15 matchup down in Miami," 247Sports said. "This would be one of the best non-playoff matchups during bowl season. Orange on Orange. Tennessee is coming in with 10 wins and particularly angry it wasn't mentioned in the playoff mix coming down the stretch despite the loss to South Carolina. Clemson lost to the Gamecocks too, which ultimately took the Tigers out of the final four mix."

The Playoff four is expected to be Georgia (13-0), Michigan (13-0), TCU (12-1) and Ohio State (11-1).

The bowls and Playoff pairings will be officially announced during the afternoon Playoff show on ESPN that starts at noon.