DJ Uiagalelei officially enters transfer portal

DJ Uiagalelei formally announced his entrance into the transfer portal on Monday.

"After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Uiagalelei said.

The former 5-star prospect has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything," Uiagalelei said in his statement. "I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field.

"The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a life time and I am forever thankful for that.

"Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with guys on the team run much deeper than football."

Uiagalelei passed for a career-best 2,520 yards with 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions, completing 61.9% of his throws in 13 starts this season (PFF stats). He earned ACC QB of the week in the overtime win at Wake Forest with 371 passing yards and five touchdowns.

According to PFF, he had a career-best 22 big-time throws (5.7%) this season but just one of those came in his last five starts. He was replaced by freshman QB Cade Klubnik in Saturday's ACC Championship win and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Klubnik would start the Orange Bowl after.

Uiagalelei ranked second on the team in rushing with 664 yards and seven TDs. He also had eight fumbles.

Uiagalelei entered 2022 having completed 286-of-491 passes for 3,160 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 1,097 snaps over 23 games (15 starts). He also finished 2021 credited with 133 carries for 368 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Uiagalelei joins Clemson portal entries from this cycle with wide receivers Dacari Collins and EJ Williams, running back Kobe Pace, defensive end Kevin Swint, linebacker Sergio Allen, cornerback Fred Davis and quarterback Billy Wiles.

Before Clemson: Played for Jason Negro at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, Calif., and was listed as the top player in the nation by PrepStar at the time of his signing and ranked second according to Rivals.com behind Clemson signee and classmate Bryan Bresee … was the top quarterback in the nation according to Rivals.com and PrepStar … named a USA Today All-American after leading his team to No. 1 ranking by MaxPreps and USA Today after guiding them to a 7A state championship in California … played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl … National Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American by USA Today in 2018 as a junior … threw for 10,496 yards in his high school career and had 127 career touchdowns against just 11 interceptions … completed 585-of-871 passes for a 66 percent completion mark … averaged 18 yards per completion … also rushed for 1,103 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career, a 6.1 yard-per-carry average … ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the nation, the best quarterback and best player in California by PrepStar … ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com, which also called him the top quarterback and top player in California … 247Sports ranked him the No. 2 overall player in the nation, the top pro-style quarterback and top player from California … led his team to a 13-1 record and state championship in 2019 going 24-of-29 for 410 yards and four touchdowns while also gaining 67 rushing yards on just five carries with another touchdown on the ground … completed 222-of-344 passes for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns against just two interceptions in 2019, averaging 19 yards per completion and 12.3 yards per attempt … added 412 yards rushing and eight touchdowns … as a junior in 2018, led team to a 13-1 record and completed 179-of-257 passes for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns against just seven interceptions on the year and added 50 carries for 312 yards and six rushing touchdowns … as a sophomore in 2017, completed 184-of-270 for 2,905 yards and 31 touchdowns against just two interceptions … posted 67 rushes for 379 yards and four touchdowns that year … committed to Clemson on May 5, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Brandon Streeter.

Personal: Born April 17, 2001 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2020 … communication major … two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2020-21) … name pronounced ooh-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay.