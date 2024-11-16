Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team

Swinney confirmed during his post game press conference that freshman tackle Elyjah Thurmon is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury on the first offensive snap.

He will have ankle surgery soon, and they hope he will be back for spring ball.

"You gotta always find the silver lining," Swinney said about Thurmon's injury. "It would have been bad if he didn't show he had a chance to be a dude. It's a tough injury for him. Hopefully, he's ready for the spring."

Swinney said that standout linebacker Wade Woodaz was out with a thigh injury that he suffered this week at practice.

"He took a tough shot to his thigh," Swinney said. "He just couldn't get him there," as he was really sore, and with the cold weather, they decided to hold him.

Woodaz has 61 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, four pass deflections, and an interception in nine games this season.