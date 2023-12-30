Dabo Swinney says Clemson stock is "little more expensive" after Gator Bowl win

It was Clemson's fifth straight win catapulting them into the offseason with some momentum and excitement that the team stayed together during a tough 4-4 start to the 2023 season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's Molly McGrath after Clemson's win over Notre Dame that if Clemson was a stock "you better buy all you can freakin’ buy right now!"

Fast forward to Friday as Swinney was asked about Clemson's stock after the Gator Bowl win.

“It’s probably a little more expensive if you didn’t buy it then,” Swinney told the ESPN sideline reporter.

Clemson won nine games in a season for the 31st time in school history.

It is Clemson's 13th consecutive nine-win season and its 14th overall in Dabo Swinney's 15 full seasons as head coach.

Check out his full postgame ESPN interview below: