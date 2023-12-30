CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney says Clemson stock is

Dabo Swinney says Clemson stock is "little more expensive" after Gator Bowl win
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 30 11:19

Clemson battled and completed a memorable comeback in the 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.

It was Clemson's fifth straight win catapulting them into the offseason with some momentum and excitement that the team stayed together during a tough 4-4 start to the 2023 season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's Molly McGrath after Clemson's win over Notre Dame that if Clemson was a stock "you better buy all you can freakin’ buy right now!"

Fast forward to Friday as Swinney was asked about Clemson's stock after the Gator Bowl win.

“It’s probably a little more expensive if you didn’t buy it then,” Swinney told the ESPN sideline reporter.

Clemson won nine games in a season for the 31st time in school history.

It is Clemson's 13th consecutive nine-win season and its 14th overall in Dabo Swinney's 15 full seasons as head coach.

Check out his full postgame ESPN interview below:

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson standout returning for 2024 season
Clemson standout returning for 2024 season
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after Gator Bowl win
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after Gator Bowl win
Dabo Swinney says Clemson stock is "little more expensive" after Gator Bowl win
Dabo Swinney says Clemson stock is "little more expensive" after Gator Bowl win
No. 18 Tigers close out non-conference slate by thrashing Radford
No. 18 Tigers close out non-conference slate by thrashing Radford
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts