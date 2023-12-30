|
Dabo Swinney says Clemson stock is "little more expensive" after Gator Bowl win
Clemson battled and completed a memorable comeback in the 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky on Friday.
It was Clemson's fifth straight win catapulting them into the offseason with some momentum and excitement that the team stayed together during a tough 4-4 start to the 2023 season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's Molly McGrath after Clemson's win over Notre Dame that if Clemson was a stock "you better buy all you can freakin’ buy right now!" Fast forward to Friday as Swinney was asked about Clemson's stock after the Gator Bowl win. “It’s probably a little more expensive if you didn’t buy it then,” Swinney told the ESPN sideline reporter. Clemson won nine games in a season for the 31st time in school history. It is Clemson's 13th consecutive nine-win season and its 14th overall in Dabo Swinney's 15 full seasons as head coach. Check out his full postgame ESPN interview below:
