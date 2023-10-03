CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney ranks second in salary for USA TODAY coaches database
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney ranked second in total pay for this year among 119 FBS schools to release data to USA TODAY.

Swinney comes in at $10.9 million in total pay for the calendar year, which only trails Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his $11.4 million.

Georgia's Kirby Smart is next ($10.7M), and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($10.3M) completes those in the Top 5 still employed. Michigan State's Mel Tucker, fired recently for alleged impropriety, is No. 5 ($10M).

Swinney has the fifth-largest buyout on the list, at $64 million, and holds a lower maximum bonus than several peers, at $1.375M.

Florida State's Mike Norvell is the next-highest reported ACC salary, at $7.3M.

Prominent schools not to release data to USA TODAY include Miami (Mario Cristobal), Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman) and Southern Cal (Lincoln Riley).

