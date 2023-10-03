Dabo Swinney ranks second in salary for USA TODAY coaches database

Swinney comes in at $10.9 million in total pay for the calendar year, which only trails Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his $11.4 million.

Georgia's Kirby Smart is next ($10.7M), and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($10.3M) completes those in the Top 5 still employed. Michigan State's Mel Tucker, fired recently for alleged impropriety, is No. 5 ($10M).

Swinney has the fifth-largest buyout on the list, at $64 million, and holds a lower maximum bonus than several peers, at $1.375M.

Florida State's Mike Norvell is the next-highest reported ACC salary, at $7.3M.

Prominent schools not to release data to USA TODAY include Miami (Mario Cristobal), Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman) and Southern Cal (Lincoln Riley).