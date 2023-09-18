CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson looks to find the end zone defensively again, like Nate Wiggins did on a pick-six versus Florida Atlantic.
Clemson looks to find the end zone defensively again, like Nate Wiggins did on a pick-six versus Florida Atlantic.

Clemson v. No. 4 Florida State depth charts
by - 2023 Sep 18 17:30

Clemson looks to make it eight in a row in the series overall versus the Seminoles this Saturday in Death Valley.

The No. 4/3 Florida State football team (3-0) comes in as a slight favorite (2.5 points currently) to top the 2-1 Tigers in the noon kickoff (ABC).

See how the teams compare on the depth charts below:


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson v. No. 4 Florida State depth charts
Clemson v. No. 4 Florida State depth charts
WATCH: Wes Goodwin on Clemson defense progress, talks FSU offense
WATCH: Wes Goodwin on Clemson defense progress, talks FSU offense
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 48 Florida Atlantic 14
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 48 Florida Atlantic 14
Tyler Brown named ACC Rookie of the Week
Tyler Brown named ACC Rookie of the Week
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week